Bay Area cabinet ministers get new roles

Local Trudeau cabinet ministers will remain in the inner circle but with new jobs. Burlington MPP Karina Gould is now Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Her former portfolio of international development has been given to Harjit Sajjan who also assumed responsibility for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. Sajjan’s shuffling out of Defence was seen as a foregone conclusion in the wake of the high-level military sex scandals that have dominated the news in the past two years. Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MPP Filomena Tassi has moved from Labour to the Procurement ministry, which played a key role in obtaining Canada’s COVID vaccine supplies. The former Minister, Oakville’s Anita Anand, who was seen as a strong performer in the Procurement portfolio now takes over the tricky Defense job. Marci Ien, who once worked as a reporter at CHCH TV in Hamilton, before going on to a lengthy career at CTV has been named Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth.

Here’s the full new roster of cabinet ministers:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau

President of Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Innovation, Science and Commerce Francois-Phillipe Champagne

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos

President, Treasury Board Mona Fortier

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen

Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly

Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti

Minister of intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic Leblanc

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray

Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng

Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr.

Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan

Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson