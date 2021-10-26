Bay Area cabinet ministers get new roles
Local Trudeau cabinet ministers will remain in the inner circle but with new jobs. Burlington MPP Karina Gould is now Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Her former portfolio of international development has been given to Harjit Sajjan who also assumed responsibility for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. Sajjan’s shuffling out of Defence was seen as a foregone conclusion in the wake of the high-level military sex scandals that have dominated the news in the past two years. Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MPP Filomena Tassi has moved from Labour to the Procurement ministry, which played a key role in obtaining Canada’s COVID vaccine supplies. The former Minister, Oakville’s Anita Anand, who was seen as a strong performer in the Procurement portfolio now takes over the tricky Defense job. Marci Ien, who once worked as a reporter at CHCH TV in Hamilton, before going on to a lengthy career at CTV has been named Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth.
Here’s the full new roster of cabinet ministers:
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland
Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra
Minister of National Defence Anita Anand
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett
Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau
President of Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair
Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault
Minister of Innovation, Science and Commerce Francois-Phillipe Champagne
Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos
President, Treasury Board Mona Fortier
Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu
Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland
Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen
Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings
Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien
Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek
Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly
Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti
Minister of intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic Leblanc
Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier
Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay
Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller
Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray
Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng
Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr.
Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez
Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan
Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge
Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi
Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal
Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson