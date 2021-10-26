The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Bay Area cabinet ministers get new roles
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Bay Area cabinet ministers get new roles

by
October 26, 2021

Local Trudeau cabinet ministers will remain in the inner circle but with new jobs. Burlington MPP Karina Gould is now Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. Her former portfolio of international development has been given to Harjit Sajjan who also assumed responsibility for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. Sajjan’s shuffling out of Defence was seen as a foregone conclusion in the wake of the high-level military sex scandals that have dominated the news in the past two years. Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas MPP Filomena Tassi has moved from Labour to the Procurement ministry, which played a key role in obtaining Canada’s COVID vaccine supplies. The former Minister, Oakville’s Anita Anand, who was seen as a strong performer in the Procurement portfolio now takes over the tricky Defense job. Marci Ien, who once worked as a reporter at CHCH TV in Hamilton, before going on to a lengthy career at CTV has been named Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth.

Here’s the full new roster of cabinet ministers:

 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland

 Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra

 Minister of National Defence Anita Anand

 Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett

 Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau

 President of Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair

 Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault

 Minister of Innovation, Science and Commerce Francois-Phillipe Champagne

 Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos

 President, Treasury Board Mona Fortier

 Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser

 Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould

 Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault

 Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu

 Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland

 Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen

 Minister of Rural Economic Development Gudie Hutchings

 Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien

 Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek

 Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly

 Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera

 Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti

 Minister of intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic Leblanc

 Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier

 Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay

 Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino

 Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller

 Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray

 Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng

 Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr.

 Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor

 Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough

 Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez

 Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan

 Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge

 Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi

 Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal

 Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top