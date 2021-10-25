Two Hamilton men nabbed in Sarnia’s biggest fentanyl raid

An ongoing investigation by Sarnia Police into the trafficking of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl took them to an address in the 600 block of Rayburne Avenue, in Sarnia.

Police obtained a search warrant and just after midnight on Saturday a squad of vice officers and general patrol broke into the house and nabbed two former Hamiltonians.

During the search officers located the following:

594 grams of powdered fentanyl with a street value of $118,000

138 grams of cocaine with a street value of $15,180

$14,730 in currency

This seizure of fentanyl has been the Services largest seizure on record. Police obtained a search warrant against a house in this Sarnia neighbourhood

Also located were blenders that appeared to be used in the cutting process (mixing of fentanyl with other substances). Police say this is of extreme concern due to the fact that this attempt to produce dosages is not part of any sort of pharmaceutical process and thus there is potential for fatal dosages being created.

The two arrested,, Jalen Saravia, 20 years of age, and Jordan James Chu, 18 years of age, both originally from the Hamilton area, face 2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. Jordan Chu was also wanted in Hamilton, Windsor, and London for outstanding warrants.

Both accused remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing.