Rally planned to prevent moving of historical house

The Hamilton Region Branch of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario is planning a rally to prevent the moving of an Ancaster landmark, the Philippo-Marr house from Wilson Street to another street in the village.

In a message to the community the local branch president Shannon Kyles writes, “Heritage professionals and masons have all concluded that the 200-year-old building will probably not survive the move. The application has followed the accepted flow of committees towards its final fate at the hands of Hamilton City Council. Volunteer members of the heritage community are becoming extremely frustrated as their recommendations have become misdirected and ignored.” She added. “There is no heritage building in Hamilton safe as long as council can ride rough shod over the Ontario Heritage Act, Provincial Policy, and the Official Plan. “

The message goes on to point out that three historical homes that were on the register of historical properties have been demolished on the main street of Ancaster–Brandon House, Marr House and a third building. another house next to Marr House. Kyles says the decision to move the building went against recommendations contained in a staff report.

Kyles warned that allowing the removal “will send a clear message both to developers and owners that the other buildings and streetscapes in Greater Hamilton are easy pickings.”

A public rally will take place November 13 on Wilson Street in Ancaster. Those interested are asked to register at shannonkyles@gmail.com