High winds and waves could result in Lake Ontario flooding

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is warning of strong shore-bound winds forecasted for today and tomorrow. There is an increased risk of significant localized flooding and erosion along Hamilton’s shoreline, due to the storm surge and wave action caused by these winds.

Local forecasts expect strong sustained winds from the north-east of up to 35 km/hr, with maximum wind gusts of up to 62 km/hr. Resulting wave heights of up to 2.0 m are expected later this afternoon.

Residents living along the Lake Ontario shoreline are urged to monitor the situation closely. HCA wishes to remind all residents to exercise caution near lakefront areas during this time, as high winds and wave action may pose significant flooding, erosion, and public safety hazards.

HCA staff continue to monitor Lake Ontario wave conditions and lake levels closely.

Currently, the Lake Ontario water level is approximately 74.77 m IGLD85, which is about 18 cm above average for this time of year. For reference, the HCA shoreline flooding hazard level used for planning and development review is 78.5 m (which includes a lake level of 76.00 m and 2.5 m of wave action).

This Flood Watch – Lake Ontario Storm Surge is in effect until Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at which time it will either be updated or cancelled. HCA will issue updates prior to October 27 as warranted.