HCA Native species planting was a success

The Hamilton Conservation Foundation posted a big thank you to everyone who came out to the HCA planting event on Saturday. Volunteers planted 22 native #trees and shrubs, and 440 meadow plants to increase the native species diversity and improve the habitat for birds and other wildlife! The work took place on the Chippewa trail, 55 Dartnell Road, on the Southeast Mountain.
Species planted included Eastern Red Cedar, Black Cherry, White Oak, Canadian Serviceberry, Chokeberry, Nannyberry, Milkweed, Big Bluestem, Wild Bergamot, Switchgrass, and Greyheaded coneflower. Authority staff selected the sites in need of help, coordinated the supply and delivery of the plants, and were on hand to provide educational information and answer questions about the planting program.