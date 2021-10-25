COVID cases dropping locally and across province

The province is reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19, marking the fifth day in the pasty seven where the case count was under 400. 231 cases, or 71 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 95 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were no deaths reported.

There were less than 10,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 22,394,887 vaccine doses. Nearly 87.9% of Ontarians 12=plus have one dose and nearly 83.9% have two doses.

Provincial figure show Hamilton with 15 new cases, for a total of 135 active cases—the lowest active case count since early August. The seven-day average case count in Hamilton is down to 18. Hamilton has seven outbreaks underway, the most recent, an outbreak at Mac Kids involving two staff, one patient and one student. There are 33 patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton had seven new cases and eight hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.