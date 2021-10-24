Province reports 370 new COVID cases as seven-day average continues to fall
The province is reporting 370 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the seven-day case count to 379, down from 427 at this point last week. Two-thirds, or 247 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 123 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There was one death reported as a data catch-up. There were more than 25000 tests performed Saturday for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent, More than 19,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,385,190 vaccine doses. Nearly 87.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 83.8% have two doses.
Provincial figures show 27 new cases in Hamilton and 18 in Halton. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.
