Heavy rain coming, Conservation Halton warns of possible flooding

Conservation Halton advises that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement due to the passage of a Colorado Low Pressure system through our area. This system will bring heavy rainfall tonight through to Monday, with total amounts between 30 mm and 50 mm possible by Monday evening.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated. Our reservoirs are at our seasonal holding levels and have storage capacity available. However, fast flowing water and flooding of low-lying areas and natural floodplains may be expected. Localized flooding may occur where leaf litter is blocking storm sewers. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should be on alert.

Conservation Halton is asking all residents to stay away from watercourses and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams. Elevated water levels, fast flowing water, and slippery conditions along stream banks make these locations extremely dangerous. Please alert children in your care of these imminent dangers.

Conservation Halton will continue to monitor stream and weather conditions and will issue an update to this Watershed Condition Statement –Water Safety message as conditions warrant.

This Watershed Condition Statement will be in effect through Wednesday October 27th, 2021.