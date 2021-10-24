Car crash leads to drug bust

Friday afternoon Hamilton Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the area of York Boulevard and Pearl Street North, Hamilton. Officers attended the area and the driver of the vehicle jumped out of the car and ran off. A citizen who observed the accident and observed the suspect flee from the scene, contacted police and assisted in identifying his location. Officers caught up to the suspect who managed to run off again with the officers in pursuit. The suspect was subsequently arrested in a nearby convenience store. Officers located a loaded firearm and numerous controlled substances that the suspect discarded during the foot pursuit.

29 year-old Jeffery Kumi of Etobicoke is charged with a string of firearms offences, bail violations and possession of cocaine and fentanyl

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Det./Cst Rob Booker at 905-546-3818 or on duty Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at [ http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com ]http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com