Ontario COVID case count below 400 for fourth time in a week

For the fourth time in the past week, Ontario’s COVID case count was below 400. There are 373 new cases of COVID19. 71 percent, or 264 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 109 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were six deaths reported as well.

269 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 233, or 87 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated.

22,365,905 vaccine doses have been administered. 87.8% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 83.7% have two doses.

With local health units not reporting on weekends, provincial figures show seven new cases in Hamilton, bringing the number of active cases down to 144.Halton is showing ten new cases and one death.