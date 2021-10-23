Mohawk Grads get to receive diplomas in person…sorta

Mohawk College graduate Mitchelle Ortiz didn’t let a little rain dampen her celebration after receiving her diploma at a drive-in diploma pick-up event on October 21.

Ortiz, a graduate of Mohawk’s PSW program, was among 300 students who scheduled time to drop by the college and receive their credentials in person. During the pandemic Mohawk College convocation ceremonies have been conducted as virtual events and, this Fall, they wanted to offer the graduates a more personal, safe experience during convocation week. The virtual ceremony was streamed on October 21 and, in addition, students had the opportunity to schedule a time to pick up their credentials. graduates and their families using the photo booth tents to take their grad photos

When they arrived, they were provided with graduation apparel and could take pictures with their family and friends in one of 14 photo-booth tents to celebrate their achievements. College leaders and representatives of the Mohawk Alumni Association were also on hand to congratulate them. The entire event was set up in a parking lot of the Fennell Ave. campus.