Women escaped wierdo in black SUV

Hamilton Police are warning the public after two women report being targeted by a male driving a black SUV-style vehicle.

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., police responded to a female in distress near Dunsmure Road. The female reported she had been picked up by an unknown male. While parked near Strathcona Avenue, the male became aggressive and pulled out a steel pipe and threatened to beat her with it. The woman managed to escape the vehicle and fled on foot through the parking lot yelling for help.

Earlier in the evening, police responded to reports of a suspicious person near Lawrence Rd and Mount Albion Road. Upon arrival, police learned a woman had been picked up by a male in a dark-coloured Jeep. The woman became fearful after seeing the male holding a knife in his lap. The woman got out of the car after the male ordered her to exit when he approached a Hamilton Police RIDE lane.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black SUV or Jeep and is described as:

Male

White

Blue eyes

Longer hair on top and buzzed on the sides

6’0

190 pounds

Tattoos on both arms and hands

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, please call 905-546-2930.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com