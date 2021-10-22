Randy Hillier slammed for misleading post about COVID vaccinations

There was outrage in Cambridge when the relatives of a young woman who died of a rare disorder saw her picture posited on the Twitter Account of maverick MPP Randy Hillier in an anti-vaccination post.

Farisa Navab, 20, died on Sept. 11 from a rare autoimmune disease.

The images of Navab and 10 other people appeared on the social media of Randy Hillier suggesting they died or suffered from a “permanent adverse reaction shortly after receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In the post accompanying the picture Hillier wrote, “Each person here lost their lives or is suffering from a permanent adverse reaction shortly after receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Were these perfectly healthy and active individuals harmed by a drug they were told was completely safe and would protect them from a disease they are at no serious risk from?

“There is active suppression of this information by both our media and public health. We must become informed of the extent of these injuries by sharing, commenting, liking, and tagging our friends, family, and neighbours. These stories must be spread far and wide to prevent more like them.”

Faris Navah’s sister told CBC “It’s straight up lies,…It’s not like regular people making assumptions. It’s somebody in power who’s posting to thousands of followers, lying about my sister’s death and using it as ‘proof’ … It’s disgusting.”

At his news conference Friday Premier Doug Ford was asked to comment.

Ford expelled Hillier, who has often fought with members of his own party, from the PC caucus in 2019 for making “disrespectful remarks” about the parents of children with autism. After the pandemic broke out the independent MPP Hillier was involved in several anti-lockdown incidents. Hillier has been charged eight times for his defiance of the Re-opening Act.