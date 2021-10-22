21 New COVID cases in Hamilton as Ontario count nears 500

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 21 new COVID cases. Hospitalizations decreased by four cases to 36. There are 12 outbreaks including new ones at Mac Kids Hospital, where three staff have tested positive, and at Living Hope Christian School involving one staff and two students. Nearly 85 percent of Hamilton residents have had one vaccination dose and just over 80 percent are fully vaccinated. Halton is reporting 14 cases with 11 in hospital. There were no deaths reported at either health unit.

The province is reporting 492 new cases of COVID19, the highest single day count in a week. Two-thirds, or 325 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 167 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

261 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 86 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 36 are fully vaccinated.

There were 25,770 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 22,338,662 vaccine doses. 87.7% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and 83.6% have two doses.