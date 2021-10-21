Volunteer planters needed this weekend for HCA habitat restoration project

Looking for something interesting to do this weekend? The Hamilton Conservation Authority is inviting volunteer planters to help increase the native species diversity and improve the habitat for birds and other wildlife on the Chippewa trail, 55 Dartnell Road, on the Southeast Mountain. A total of 22 native trees and shrubs , and 440 meadow plants are being planted . Species include: Eastern Red Cedar, Black Cherry, White Oak, Canadian Serviceberry, Chokeberry, Nannyberry, Milkweed, Big Bluestem, Wild Bergamot, Switchgrass, and Greyheaded coneflower.

This is a fun way to help the environment and our community. Hamilton Conservation Authority staff select the sites in need of help, coordinate the supply and delivery of the plants, and are on hand to provide educational information and answer questions about the planting program.

Parking for the event will be free and available onsite. Attendees are asked to bring their own water/drinks and gardening gloves if possible. Bring your own shovel if possible as well. HCA will have some tools and gloves on hand but not enough for everyone. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, you will need to compete a COVID-19 Pre Screening Form and wear a mask (worn for the entirety of the event). Also, remember a reusable water bottle! This is a rain or shine event, so please dress according to weather conditions. A link with directions and parking information will be shared with volunteers upon registration. The event will be entirely outdoors. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required.

There will be signs nearby, indicating where the event is being held. Only registered participants can attend the event, which will be confirmed by an email prior to the event. Further instructions and details will also be provided to confirmed participants.

This is a must-register event. To register click here.

You can reach this event’s coordinator, Maddy Armstrong, by email: marmstro@conservationhamilton.ca or by phone: (905) 525-2181 ext. 118