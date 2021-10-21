Vivian Rosas is the winner of the Valley Park Branch Public Mural Project.

Vivian Rosas Artist

“I hope my mural will greet the community with a positive and uplifting energy as they arrive at the new Valley Park Branch,” said Rosas, who is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary illustrator, dancer, and muralist. Rosas drew inspiration from the flora and fauna of the area. “I also chose to showcase some of the species that inhabit the area, such as the Cooper Hawk, the Eastern Bluebird, the Saw-whet Owl, the Cottontail Rabbit, and the Jefferson Salamander, to name a few.”

A jury of 11 people sifted through 28 submissions from around the world, whittling those choices to a shortlist of six contenders. The jury also considered the votes cast by 338 residents.

The volunteer Jury of artists, residents, architects and local representatives said Rosas’ mural met the competition’s goal of celebrating the local geographic environment and HPL’s commitment to sustainability.

“The submission is vibrant, full of local nature, and has a feeling of discovery,” said Dawna Wark, Director Public Services-Branches at Hamilton Public Library. “It represents diverse members of the community, physical activity, and promotes a healthy relationship with nature.”

The winning mural will grace the exterior of the new Valley Park Branch when it opens in Spring 2022. Rosas was awarded $5,000.

Vivian Rosas is a Toronto-based Mestizx/Latinx multidisciplinary illustrator, dancer, and muralist. Feminism, empowerment, and diversity are recurring themes in her work. Her goal is to create imagery that expresses a sense of inclusiveness for underrepresented communities.

The Call for Artists for this project closed June 25, 2021. Public voting on the six short-listed murals was held Aug 25-Sep 8 and the Jury gathered in mid-September to make its final selection.