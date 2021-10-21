Photographed kids, offered candy outside Milton public school

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspicious males observed interacting with young children at an elementary school in Milton on two occasions.

On Friday October 15, 2021 between 10:55 am and 11:35 am, a male was seen parked in a vehicle on Clark Boulevard in close proximity to the soccer fields of Hawthorne Village Public School. The male was possibly photographing children with his phone. The male was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

On Monday October 18, 2021 between 10:55 am and 11:35 am, the same male was seen again parked in the same area in a vehicle along with two other male passengers. The driver of the vehicle offered candy to a young child. One of the passengers was possibly photographing children in the area during this interaction. The males left the area in the vehicle when approached by school staff.

The male driver is described by witnesses as:

Male

Approximately 21 years old

Dark short hair

The male passenger in the second incident is described by witnesses as:

Male, white

Wearing a black shirt with white snake-like pattern on the sleeves

The second male passengers’ description was not obtained.

The vehicle was described as a mid-sized, four door, black Mercedes with tinted black windows.

Police are looking to identify this male driver and passengers and are asking that anyone with information, or anyone with security or dash-cam footage from the area of the school on the above dates, contact Detective Mark Brewster of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2420.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Parents are reminded to have discussions with their children regarding the dangers of interacting with strangers. Tips to help protect your children include:

Never approach a stranger and be wary of those who are overly friendly or offer you things that may interest you (candy, puppies, etc.)

Never enter a stranger’s vehicle

If approached by a stranger, try to remember details such as their description, vehicle or licence plate

Practice and use a safe password system known only by the child and friends/family members

Encourage children to play and walk in groups

Report any suspicious activity to police