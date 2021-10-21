Ontario COVID cases back above 400

After three straight days of COVID case counts below 400 the province is reporting 413 new cases of COVID19. Two thirds, or 273 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 140 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were four deaths reported as well. There were nearly 32,000 tests conducted. For a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. The seven-day average case count sits at 406—a drop from 476 the previous seven-day period.

274 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 234. Or 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 40 are fully vaccinated.

22,312,892 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 87.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 83.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 21 new COVID cases and one death. There are seven outbreaks in Hamilton, including one at a fitness facility involving three individuals. Only two of the outbreaks are in school settings. There are 33 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton Public Health is reporting 14 COVID cases, no deaths and six in hospital.