Hamilton reports 13 COVID cases, Ontario back above 400

After three straight days of COVID case counts below 400 the province is reporting 413 new cases of COVID19. Two thirds, or 273 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 140 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were four deaths reported as well. There were nearly 32,000 tests conducted. For a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. The seven-day average case count sits at 406—a drop from 476 the previous seven-day period.

274 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 234. Or 85 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 40 are fully vaccinated.

22,312,892 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 87.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and nearly 83.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID cases, bringing the seven-day average case count to 22. There are ten outbreaks including one at Lean and Fit Elite in Ancaster involving six individuals-four staff and two patrons. There are outbreaks in four schools including a new one at Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary involving two students. Hospitalizations in Hamilton are up to 40 from 28 a week ago. Halton reported 13 cases and seven hospitalizations. There were no new deaths in either health unit.