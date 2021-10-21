Camera got a good look at this robbery suspect

Hamilton police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a commercial robbery.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, a lone male suspect entered a convenience store in the city’s east end.

The suspect entered the store and forced his way behind the counter.

The suspect fled the area on foot and was last seen in the area of Main Street East and Tragina Avenue North.

No one was physically injured during this incident.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify this suspect and contact Detective Constable Michael Zezella at 905-546-8939, or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit if anyone has any information that could identify the suspect or assist this investigation.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com