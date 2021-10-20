SEE and Hear those Favorite Broadway Tunes in a new show at KooGle Theatre Burlington

There’s a buzz in the air in Burlington, a long-awaited anticipation that comes with the joy of being able to experience musical theatre live on stage once again.

It’s been a long wait, but song and dance are finally in full swing at KooGle Theatre Company’s headquarters on Headon Rd. All Together Now! : A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre is coming.

They are currently in rehearsals for a magical musical theatre revue filled with mighty songs from all your favourite Broadway shows, brought to life by an exceptionally talented group of diverse performers.

Performances will run at Theatre Burlington from November 12th–14th, 2021.

A magical selection of favourite songs from iconic musicals will be featured in this brand-new revue including My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, Matilda, Fiddler on the Roof, Come From Away, Rent, High School Musical, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Newsies, Thoroughly Modern Millie,

and more!

The show will feature

local cast members from Burlington and the surrounding areas, led by co-owners of KooGle Theatre Leslie and Christopher Gray, and joined by Michelle Wagman, Aimee Kessler-Evans, Tyesha Golaub, Erica Hollingsworth, Lynn Doxtater, Jacqueline Wightman, Emily Bolyea, and Mason Micevski. Also featured will be KooGle students Samantha Muschta, Meegan Aikman, and Maggie and Bea Hadler.

“A touch of live theatre after a long while hits different, especially when hitting those extravagant high notes…”, said cast member Samantha Muschta.

Music Theatre International (MTI) created the revue for theatres across the globe as a local fundraising event to support the safe return of patrons to the theatre. All global performances will be happening simultaneously November 12-14, 2021.

MTI’s President and CEO, Drew Cohen said, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew, and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”

“A good song is like a good meal-I just want to inhale it and then share a bite with someone else.” Hoda Kotb

Performances are November 12th at 8pm, November 13th at 2pm and 8pm, and November 14th at 2pm at Theatre Burlington, 2311 New Street, Burlington.

Limited seating available for each performance to maintain social distancing.

All Covid protocols in place. Double vaccination will be required for entry.

By: Adrienne Roman

Tickets can be purchased online

http://www.koogletheatre.com/all-together-now.html

Email info@koogletheatre.com