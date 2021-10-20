Province reported COVID case just above 300

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 21 new COVID cases and one death. There are seven outbreaks in Hamilton, including one at a fitness facility involving three individuals. Only two of the outbreaks are in school settings. There are 33 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton Public Health is reporting 14 COVID cases, no deaths and six in hospital.

The province is reporting a continuing improvement in the daily COVID count. 304 new cases of COVID19 were reported overnight. 220 cases, or 72 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 84 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With 31,569 tests administered the positivity rate has dropped to 1.3 percent.

258 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 227 or 88 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated. There are 159 patients in ICU, 86 percent of whom are not vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

More than 25,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday for a total of 22,290,203 vaccine doses. 87.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 83.4% have two doses.