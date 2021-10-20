Mandating washroom access for drivers

Couriers, truck drivers and other personnel engaged in pickup and delivery will have the right to access washrooms. The Ontario government will introduce legislation that would allow delivery workers access to company washrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items. Consultations conducted by the Ontario Workforce Recovery Advisory Committee have indicated that couriers, truck drivers, and people who deliver food, including those for online delivery platform companies such as SkipTheDishes, are often denied use of a washroom at businesses they serve.

Said Labour Minister McNaughton. “Workers who deliver and pick up goods have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, ensuring that essential supplies continue to reach the people of Ontario. Providing these hardworking men and women with access to washrooms is a small change that will make a big difference, so they can do their jobs with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s broader efforts to protect and support vulnerable workers, such as those who have kept essential goods moving and the economy going through the pandemic. On Monday, the government announced the intent to introduce legislation that, if passed, would require temporary help agencies (THAs) and recruiters to have a licence to operate in the province.

At the start of the pandemic, the government opened additional rest stops for truck drivers to provide them with more places to safely stop and keep critical products moving. The proposed change is another step by the government to show respect and fairness to hardworking couriers and truck drivers.

In 2020, on average, 203,700 people in Ontario were working as transport, bus, taxi and delivery drivers and 30,800 people were working as mail, couriers, messengers and door-to-door distributors.

The proposed new measures only apply to businesses where workers like truck drivers, couriers or food delivery workers are picking up or delivering food or other items. The proposed new measures are not applicable to businesses that they are not delivering or picking up items from, or to private residences.