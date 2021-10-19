OPP seize $22 Million in bootleg cannabis in Niagara

An investigation into illegal cannabis production in Niagara has resulted in the seizure of more than $22 million in illegal cannabis, as well as charges against six people under the Cannabis Act (CA).

Last Thursday, the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team executed two search warrants at two greenhouse locations and two residences in Vineland and St. Catharines. Police, including Niagara Region Police swooped in with a Canine Unit and seized over 21,000 illegal cannabis plants and over 181 kilograms of processed illegal cannabis.





The total value of seized cannabis is estimated to be over $22 million.

Six people face drug charges:

• Xiaoqiang WANG, 34-years-old, of Toronto.

• Xiao CHEN, 34-years-old, of Scarborough.

• Erxiang SUN, 35-years-old, of Scarborough.

• Ming Hua XUE, 59-years-old of Toronto.

• Xiaping LIN, 67-years-old of, St. Catharines.

• Qiangzheng SUN, 51 years-old, of St. Catharines.

The accused are scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on December 23, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact NRPS or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).