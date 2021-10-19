Ontario COVID case count down to 328

The province is reporting 328 new cases of COVID19. 223 cases, or 68 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 105 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were four deaths reported. With nearly 21,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 1.5 percent.

260 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 225, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 35 are fully vaccinated.

There were 21,000 vaccinations administered Monday for a total of 22,264,919 vaccine doses. 87.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 83.2% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health showed 23 new COVID cases. There was a significant drop in outbreaks, with only four reported. There are now only two outbreaks in schools involving a total of three students and one staff member. There are 33 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton has 12 COVID cases and six hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.