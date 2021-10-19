COVID Case counts continue to fall in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 18 new COVID cases and an active case count of 174. With one exception it is the lowest single-day count in two months. The seven-day average case count id now down to 23. There are 33 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There are seven outbreaks including one at Copetown Woods Golf Club related to a wedding reception earlier this month. There are three school outbreaks involving a total of six individuals. Halton has nine new cases with six persons hospitalized.

The province is reporting 328 new cases of COVID19. 223 cases, or 68 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 105 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were four deaths reported. With nearly 21,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 1.5 percent.

260 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 225, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 35 are fully vaccinated.

There were 21,000 vaccinations administered Monday for a total of 22,264,919 vaccine doses. 87.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 83.2% have two doses.