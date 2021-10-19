Applications are open for the Ward 5 Hamilton Council seat

The city has posted the notice of vacancy for the city council seat vacated by Chad Collins who is headed to Ottawa as MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek. For interested parties there is not much time between now and the close of application on Friday October 29th. In that time applicants must get the endorsement of 25 eligible electors. The endorsers can be from anywhere in the city, but the clerks office recommends getting more than 25 signatures in case any of them are found to be ineligible.

The applications will be checked over and will be certified on Thursday, November 4th.

Hamilton City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday November 12th, where the candidates will be allowed five minutes to make their case why they should be selected. As part of the process each candidate will be asked to submit their CV, and while it will not be a requirement that the CV be made public, each candidate will be asked to give their consent to publication. While it is not enforceable, the majority of council will require an undertaking that the candidate agree not to be a candidate in the 2022 general election. In two recent examples, former Councillor Terry Anderson completed the term of Donna Skelly in 2018; and the late Mayor Bob Morrow filled in on the Ward 3 seat after the death of Bernie Morelli.