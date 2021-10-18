Forgot to turn on headlights: busted for drug trafficking

If you want to avoid attracting the attention of police, try turning on your headlights at night. That’s what happened Monday as the attention of a Hamilton Police officer was drawn to a vehicle operating without headlights at night. A traffic stop in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a trove of drugs and cash.

Police seized 53.1 grams of Fentanyl, 8 Hydromorphone, Drug paraphernalia with residue, Over $2,700 in Canadian Currency

The narcotics seized were valued at approximately $7,000.

A 38-year-old from Hamilton is charged with possession of drugs and proceeds of crime under $5,000. A second man, 35, with similar charges but also a bail violation. Also arrested was a 42-year-old man who was charged with forcible entry, robbery and a probation violation.