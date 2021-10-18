The Bay Observer
Forgot to turn on headlights: busted for drug trafficking
Forgot to turn on headlights: busted for drug trafficking

October 18, 2021

If you want to avoid attracting the attention of police, try turning on your headlights at night. That’s what happened Monday as the attention of a Hamilton Police officer was drawn to a vehicle operating without headlights at night. A traffic stop in the area of Barton Street East and Chapple Street resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a trove of drugs and cash.

Police seized 53.1 grams of Fentanyl, 8 Hydromorphone, Drug paraphernalia with residue, Over $2,700 in Canadian Currency

The narcotics seized were valued at approximately $7,000.

A 38-year-old from Hamilton is charged with possession of drugs and proceeds of crime under $5,000. A second man, 35, with similar charges but also a bail violation. Also arrested was a 42-year-old man who was charged with forcible entry, robbery and a probation violation.

