Ontario new COVID case count drops below 400
The province is reporting 373 new cases of COVID-19. 265 cases, or 71 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 108 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were two deaths reported. With over 20,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 1.8 percent. The seven-day average for new cases now stands at 416. There were 12,399 vaccinations administered Sunday for a total of 2,243,609 vaccine doses. Nearly 87.5% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 83.1% have two doses.
Provincial data shows Hamilton with 26 new COVID cases. The active case count sits at 182-down from 225 a week ago. Halton is reporting 14 cases. There were no new deaths in either local health unit.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0