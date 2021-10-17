Ontario seven-day case average drops by nearly 100 in a week

The province is reporting 443 new cases of COVID19, marking the seventh straight day where the daily case count has been below 500. The seven-day average case count is 428-a significant drop from the 524 average a week ago. 288 cases, or 65 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 155 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were over 27,000 tests administered Saturday for a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. There were no new COVID deaths reported.

More than 23,000 vaccinations were completed yesterday for a total of 22,231,210 vaccine doses. 87.4% of Ontarians 12 plus have one dose and nearly 83.1% have two doses.

Provincial data shows Hamilton with 26 new COVID cases. The active case count sits at 182-down from 225 a week ago. Halton is reporting 14 cases. There were no new deaths in either local health unit.