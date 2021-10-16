Pedestrian badly hurt in Main West accident

A 38-year-old man is fighting for his life after he attempted to run across Main Street West at Binkley Road, from the north side to the south side of the street and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver remained at the scene and tended to the male until Hamilton Emergency Services arrived.

The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation. Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Break-in Suspects sought

Hamilton Police continue to investigate two commercial entries which occurred in August of this year.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, shortly after 4:00 a.m., two unknown suspects gained entry into a business in Ancaster.

The suspects left with approximately $6,000 worth of inventory.

One week later the same two suspects again targeted this business, attempted entry however were unsuccessful.

The suspects fled by foot on both occasions.

Investigators from the Hamilton police BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects for these commercial entries.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime you asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991.