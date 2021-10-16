Ontario posts fewer than 500 COVID cases for sixth day

The province is reporting 486 new cases of COVID19, marking the sixth straight day where the daily case count has been below 500. 329 cases, or 68 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 157 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were over 32,000 tests administered Friday for a positivity rate of 1.7 percent. There were five COVID deaths reported.

242 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 211, or 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.

More than 30,000 vaccinations were completed yesterday for a total of 22,208,199 vaccine doses. Nearly 87.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 83.0% have two doses.

Provincial data shows Hamilton with 24 new COVID cases and one death. The active case count sits at 182-down from 213 a week ago. Halton is reporting 13 cases and no deaths.