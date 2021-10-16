Halton Crimestoppers stage a shred-a-thon

Halton residents were up bright and early Saturday to safely dispose of old personal papers and bank statements while helping Halton Crimestoppers. Crime Stoppers of Halton, in partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, held a Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud

The event took place on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Halton Regional Police Headquarters, in the parking lot at 2485 North Service Rd W, Oakville.

Residents brought in their unwanted personal/business papers while making a donation to Crime Stoppers of Halton. The shredding service was supplied by one of Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks

Colin Jessome, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Halton, says “It’s a win-win for residents as you clear out your old clutter while donating to a local organization that is focused on keeping Halton safe. Donations go towards school programs on crime prevention, drug awareness, older adults’ seminars regarding frauds and scams, and community housing presentations to name a few.”