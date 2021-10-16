ALDERSHOT BIA MAKES PUBLIC ART HAPPEN





A new piece of public art on Plains Road is designed to celebrate and support Aldershot’s main street.

The two-piece mural promotes the longstanding community goal of transforming the former highway into an attractive, interesting and complete street, a goal known locally as the Plains Road Village Vision.

The mural was formally unveiled this week. It was prepared by Toronto artist Vivian Rosas. It makes use of images depicting the history and changing landscape of Plains Road.

The artwork is located on the west wall of the Fitness Firm building on the north side of Plains Road West near Waterdown Road. The space was donated by Councillor Kelvin Galbraith who owns the building.

“They asked me to donate the wall because it has good visibility heading into our BIA from the west and it shows well to the drive-through line-up at Tim Hortons as a visual, something to look at”, commented Galbraith.

The mural is the result of an initiative by the Aldershot Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) and Galbraith. Financial support came from the “ I HeART Main Street Challenge” program which supports BIAs across Ontario.

“We love how Vivian has captured the ever-changing landscape of Plains Road, our history with the Dairy Queen, the business mix, shopping, cycling and general enjoyment that our community of Aldershot brings”, said the BIA in a news release. Aldershot BIA board members unveil mural

The new mural is the latest in a series of public art pieces in Aldershot including: stainless steel sculptures on Plains Road East known as “Dwelling”, a polished stainless-steel sculpture at Waterdown Road known as “Crescendo”, a digital mural called “Escarpment Evolution” on the King Road underpass and several historic photo art pieces on utility boxes across Plains Road.

By Rick Craven