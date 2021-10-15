Ontario records fewer than 500 new COVID cases for 5th straight day

The province is reporting 496 new cases of COVID19. 334, or two-thirds of the cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 162 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were two deaths reported. With nearly 36,000 tests administered, the positivity rate is down to 1.4 percent.

265 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 228, or 86 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 37 are fully vaccinated.

163 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 148, or 91 percent of them are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated.

There were just under 30,000 vaccine doses administered for a total of 22,177,830. 87.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 82.8% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 30 new COVID cases, bringing the number of active cases to 186—down from 242 a week ago. There are 28 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day case count is 28. The number of outbreaks continues to drop. There are now only six outbreaks-five of which are in schools. Halton is reporting eight new cases and 10 hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.