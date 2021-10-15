Four area teens face murder charges in two recent Hamilton street homicides

Two recent fatal shooting incidents in Hamilton are linked according to Hamilton Police. They have now rounded up and charged four young men in connection with both recent Hamilton homicides and attempted murders. In addition a male and female were also charged as a result of search warrants with firearm and drug offences.

The first homicide took place August 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the victims were at the rear of a commercial premise located at the plaza at Paramount Drive and Mud Street West. The victims were confronted by two armed suspects. The suspects fired multiple rounds at the victims resulting in the death of Keden Bond, life altering injuries to a second victim, and injuries to the third victim who was treated and released from hospital.

Then on September 14, 2021, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sabir Omer and a known associate were standing in the Tim Horton parking lot located at 239 King Street West when they were approached by a lone suspect. The suspect shot at the victims, striking and killing Sabir. The second victim was not injured.

After a lengthy investigation, the Hamilton Major Crime Unit executed four warrants in Hamilton and Halton on Thursday. With the assistance of the Hamilton Police K9 Unit, Hamilton Police Emergency Response Unit, Halton Emergency Response Unit and Niagara Emergency Response Unit, six individuals were rounded up. Police also seized a number of guns and drugs, including four semi-automatic handguns, one fully automatic machine pistol, bulletproof vests, three silencers, ammunition and approximately $185,000 in cocaine and fentanyl.

During the investigation, Detectives were able to draw a link between the two homicides and investigators believe a number of individuals were involved with executing the murder of Sabir Omer.

The following individuals face serious charges:

Trayonte Eccleston, a 19-year old from Halton is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in connection with both homicides, in addition to a string of firearms and drug charges. A 17 year-old teen who can’t be named, also from Halton faces the same charges as Ecclestone.

Anthony La, an 18 year old male from Hamilton and 19-year old Jonas Camonaro are charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder in the Omer Homicide.

A 19-year-old Halton woman, Selena Silva, faces 16 firearm-related charges as well as drug chrges

Another underage 17-year-old male from Hamilton is charged with firearms and drug charges as well.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Frank DeVuono at 905-546-3827 or Detective Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com