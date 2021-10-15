Five Additional Arrests Made in Unsanctioned McMaster Homecoming Event

Hamilton police have arrested five more individuals in connection with the unruly homecoming event that took place October 2nd. During the event a car was severely damaged as it was flipped over, and a crowd estimated at 5,000 milled through the Westdale area disturbing residents. Investigators have reviewed video and images from the event and have since made five additional arrests.

Those arrested include: Three 18-year-old males from Acton– one a McMaster University Student, another a York student and the third, a Waterloo student. They also arrested a 20-year-old male from Stoney Creek who was a McMaster student, and a 20 year-old Smithville male who was not a student. They all face charges of mischief over $5,000.

Hamilton Police say detectives are no longer seeking any further suspects and would like to thank everyone who came forward with information.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak to police, are asked to call Acting Detective Sergeant John Obrovac at 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.