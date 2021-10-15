Carlisle to get new library branch

Hamilton Public Library CEO and Chief Librarian Paul Takala, HPL Board Chair Nick van Velzen and Ward 15 Councillor Judi Partridge sunk their shovels deep into the ground at the site of the new Carlisle Branch Thursday.

In Spring 2022, the branch will move into to the former TD Canada Trust building at 277 Carlisle Rd. TD donated the building and Hamilton City Council provided $1.75 million in capital funding for the renovation.

“In 1971, the Carlisle Branch was established. The branch moved into the existing building (at 1496 Centre Rd.) in 1989. Today, 50 years later, we celebrate the construction of this Branch that will serve this community in the coming decades with its best branch yet,” said Takala,

“Together with the City of Hamilton, HPL will work over the next few months to prepare a concrete plan to make this project a success,” says HPL’s Board Chair Nick van Velzen. “After renovations, the residents of Carlisle will enjoy a vibrant community space that will serve for generations to come.”

Design features at the Branch will include a children’s area, reading lounge, barrier-free washroom, study room, outdoor reading patio, public access computers, community collections and a TD ATM.

“As the City Councillor for the area, I am delighted to see the building will be used as the new Carlisle Library. Many Carlisle residents have worked with me over the past 10 years to bring a new library to Carlisle. When renovations are complete, the new library will make great use of the site and will serve the Carlisle community well into the future,” said Coun. Partridge.

The Hamilton Public Library is one of Canada’s largest systems with 23 branches and two bookmobiles, as well as a unique local history archive that is used by thousands of researchers every year.