Oakville to get two new Long Term Care Facilities

Ontario has given the green light to the construction of two long-term care homes in Oakville. The new homes, which are expected to be open by 2025, will provide accommodation for 640 residents.

These new homes are part of an initiative to sell unused government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care. The province has signed a conditional agreement of purchase and sale with Schlegel Villages Inc., the operators of the Villages of Tansley Woods in Burlington, for 2165 Dundas Street West in Oakville, adjacent to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Leveraging surplus provincial lands is part of the province’s ongoing work to fix the long-term care sector. The government has promised to spend $2.68 billion in long-term care development to deliver 30,000 new beds over ten years. An additional $4.9 billion over four years will allow for the hiring of more than 27,000 staff, including registered nurses, personal support workers and support staff, to deliver an average of four hours of daily direct care per resident.

Ontario says it now has 20,161 new and 15,918 upgraded beds in the development pipeline – which means more than 60 percent of the 30,000 new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and completed stages of the development process.

As of May 2021, more than 38,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The median wait time is 171 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.