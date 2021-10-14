COVID outbreaks drop in Hamilton as province records lessening seven-day case count

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 30 new COVID cases, bringing the number of active cases to 186—down from 242 a week ago. There are 28 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. The seven-day case count is 28. The number of outbreaks continues to drop. There are now only six outbreaks-five of which are in schools. Halton is reporting eight new cases and 10 hospitalizations. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

The province is reporting 417 new cases of COVID19. 271 cases, or 65 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 146 are in fully vaccinated individuals. The seven-day average now stands at 476, down from 565 a week ago. This downward trend has been underway since late last month. With more than 35,000 tests administered, the positivity rate has dropped to 1.5 percent.

254 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 223, or 88 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.

There were just under 29,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 2,148,068 vaccine doses administered. 87.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 82.6% have two doses