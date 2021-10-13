Ontario COVID case count below 400 again

For the second straight day Ontario reported less than 400 new COVID cases. Today there are 306 new cases of COVID19—the lowest single-day count since early August,. 202 cases, or two-thirds, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Over the past seven days, the number of recovered cases has exceeded the number of new cases by over 400. The positivity rate has dropped to 1.7 percent with 23,000 tests.

242 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 209, or 86 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 are fully vaccinated.

There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,119,312 vaccine doses. 87.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 82.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health had 21 new cases for an active case count of 203. There was one death. The seven-day case average in Hamilton is 30. The number of active outbreaks was down considerably to 12 from the 21 seen at the end of last week. Nine outbreaks in schools or childcare locations were declared over. Halton is showing 11 cases. There are 15 people with COVID in Halton Hospitals, up from five at the end of last week. There were no new deaths reported in the Halton health unit.