Food Review: Loch Side Bar & Lounge has the comforting flavours that feel like a warm hug.

Loch Side Bar & Lounge is one of the 29 restaurants participating in this fall’s Taste of Burlington Prix-Fixe Dining Event, presented by PV&V Insurance Centre Ltd. It’s a perfect location to enjoy the passersby while eating on the patio, overlooking a view of the lake lined by trees coloured with the hues of autumn.

The menu for this event was prepared by 33 year old Head Chef Megan Bernas who trained at Liaison College Oakville. Bernas has been the chef at Loch Side for the four years since the restaurant’s inception.

Q. What is the foundation for the dishes that you create for Loch Side?

“When creating the fall menu I try to incorporate flavours that are comforting, warm, hearty, and familiar. Maybe something that your mother would have made. I’d describe it as high-end comfort food with a little bit of something for everyone. Owner Sukhi Shetra and his father-in-law Mohinder Singh originally opened this restaurant in the direction of authentic Scottish dishes. Listening to what the guests were looking for, they soon let the customer’s ideas guide the menu. They made some adjustments and now the menu includes three different curry dishes, some English mainstream offerings, and comfort foods.”

Q. What is your signature dish?

“I love making pastas with seafood. We have a pasta dish on the menu that we bring back every fall. The Shrimp & Goat Cheese Fettuccine; shrimp with sun-dried tomatoes in a truffle and goat cheese alfredo sauce that our guests really seem to enjoy.”

Here are some of thed Loch Side’s lunch menu choices, which includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for $25

The brilliant colour of the beautiful Fried Quinoa & Halloumi Salad is so inviting. Those crouton-like pieces are actually fried Halloumi cheese bites! The combination of brisket, Yorkshire pudding and gravy in the Brisket Stuffed Yorkies tastes like a warm hug.

You haven’t lived until you try the Butter Chicken. The base is carrot, curry and herbs with a generous amount of chicken hiding within this light broth. I’m hooked! The Mushroom Brie Burger is 7oz of Angus beef smothered in melted brie and sauteed mushrooms, dripping with goodness. No, seriously.

You can’t go wrong with the light Oreo cheesecake on a smear of tangy black currant jam, topped with tiny chocolate balls that danced on the plate, or the velvety smooth chocolate mousse that possessed a pleasant hint of orange to finish your meal. Brisket

Butter Chicken

Oreo Cheesecake

Taste of Burlington’s fall event runs from October 4 – 24.

Loch Side Bar & Lounge

1455 Lakeshore Road E , Burlington, L7S 2J1

(289) 337-3344

info@loch-side.ca

https://www.loch-side.ca/eat

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based Food & Entertainment Freelance Journalist.