Big drop in COVID cases in Ontario and locally

For the second straight day Ontario reported less than 400 new COVID cases. Today there are 306 new cases of COVID19—the lowest single-day count since early August,. 202 cases, or two-thirds, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 104 are in fully vaccinated individuals. Over the past seven days, the number of recovered cases has exceeded the number of new cases by over 400. The positivity rate has dropped to 1.7 percent with 23,000 tests.

242 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 209, or 86 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 33 are fully vaccinated.

There were just under 30,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,119,312 vaccine doses. 87.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 82.5% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health had 13new cases for an active case count of 188—the lowest in both categories since early August. The seven-day case average in Hamilton is down to 29. The number of active outbreaks dropped again to 9 from the 21 seen at the end of last week. Halton is showing 7 cases in provincial counting. There are 13 people with COVID in Halton Hospitals, up from five at the end of last week. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.