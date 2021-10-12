Significant decline in mammograms means breast cancer is going undetected in the community

The Regional Cancer Program at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) has observed a significant decrease in the number of people completing cancer screening tests over the last year and a half – including mammograms. Experts believe that this drop in screening has led to a more concerning statistic – an increase in undiagnosed, and therefore untreated, breast cancer cases affecting those in the region.

There were 32,000 fewer mammograms completed in the region in 2020 compared to 2019 and this number has continued to grow. It is estimated that there are currently just under 40,000 individuals in the region who were due for a mammogram who have not had one. This equates to possibly hundreds of undetected cancers. For the province, this number is in the thousands.

“Unfortunately, cancer has most likely not decreased since the pandemic began. Even though we are finding and treating less of it right now, I am very concerned that because this pandemic has led to less cancer screening, there are folks out there who have early stage cancers and pre-cancers that we normally would have found, treated and cured – or even prevented,” says Dr. Meghan Davis, Family Physician and Regional Primary Care Lead for the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant region. “But it’s not too late – the sooner the better is statistically a good motto when it comes to finding cancer.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Regional Cancer Program is emphasizing how important it is to book an appointment for a mammogram if an individual is due or overdue. Delaying or missing an appointment, test or procedure may have a negative impact on one’s health. The bottom line is that regular cancer screening is essential.

“We understand there may be hesitancy to attend appointments during COVID-19, but these screenings and tests are essential,” adds Dr. Davis. “Cancer screening tests help detect cancer early when you are feeling well and before you start to feel symptoms. Cancer screening is important because cancer is easier to treat when it is found early.”

For more information about the breast cancer screening test and how to arrange an appointment on the Regional Cancer Program website at https://hnhbscreenforlife.ca/obspsites/ .

Denise Tomasin of Stoney Creek knows this, and made sure to attend her mammogram during the pandemic. “I know that it is important for me to continue to attend medical appointments like cancer screening – COVID is not going to stop me from making my health a priority. If you can go to the grocery store, you can get screened. The appointment only took about 15 minutes and I felt safe.”

Local health officials stress that all COVID precautions are in place and it is safe to get a screening.

Residents may also be due for other cancer screening tests offered through the Ontario Cervical Screening and ColonCancerCheck Programs. More information is available on the Regional Cancer Program website: www.hnhbscreenforlife.ca