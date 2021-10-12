Nanos Survey, postponed City meeting, latest wrinkles in urban boundary dispute.

A special meeting of the General Issues Committee that was slated to discuss Hamilton’s Urban boundary expansion issue on October 25 has been moved to November 9th. City staff are saying the move is necessary to provide more time for key reports to be readied.

There are other factors at play as well. The provincial government sent a letter to the city that strongly suggested the no boundary expansion option will not pass provincial review because such an option would not allow for sufficient diversity in housing options and would only serve to push the sprawl issue to communities further afield. And while boundary expansion opponents blame the intervention on Doug Ford, the provincial opinion largely relies on the Places to Grow legislation that was introduced by the McGuinty government in 2005.

Boundary expansion opponents spent a lot of time and energy this year on a very successful lawn-sign and write-in campaign aimed at influencing the results of a city survey into residents’ attitudes towards expansion. 16,000 anti-expansion votes were recorded. Staff reported the opposition to the expansion to be overwhelming, but in the end the survey relied on voluntary participation and cannot not be considered statistically valid.

Builders to release own survey

Wednesday the Ontario Real Estate Association, the West End Homebuilders and the national polling firm Nanos Research are holding a joint news conference outlining the findings of a recently conducted Nanos Research survey about housing, affordability, and growth in Hamilton. While there is no hint what the results of that survey will be, two things are clear: the survey will be statistically valid and it is a reasonably safe bet they wouldn’t be calling a news conference if the results did not favour their objectives.