Hamilton Police Launch Buy and Sell Exchange Zone

Afraid of meeting online sellers in case you get ripped off? Hamilton residents now have a safe place to exchange goods bought and sold online thanks to the new Buy and Sell Exchange Zone located at the Mountain Station, 400 Rymal Rd. E.

Beginning on October 6, 2021, buyers and sellers can use the two parking spaces located in front of the station to exchange items and complete transactions.

“Meeting an unknown buyer or seller in person has risks. Our new Buy and Sell Exchange Zone offers a safer place for individuals to meet and exchange items,” says Inspector Frank Miscione, Community Mobilization Division.

Creating a Buy and Sell Exchange Zone is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place.

Const. Carolyn Crnac explains how it works in this video.

Buy and Sell Zone

Hamilton Police recommend the following tips to keep yourself safe when exchanging items sold or purchased online.

Conduct transactions during daylight hours

Meet in a busy public place

Bring a friend or family with you to witness the transaction

Retain emails, texts or voicemails between yourself and the buyer/seller

The Buy and Sell Exchange Zone is well-lit for nighttime exchanges, and available at all times with no appointment necessary. However, Hamilton Police Service does not monitor or mediate the use of the spaces.