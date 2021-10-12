Drop in Ontario case count, Hamilton outbreaks show decrease

The Thanksgiving weekend saw a drop-off in New COVID cases in Ontario. Today the province reported there are 390 new cases of COVID19 and 458 the previous day. 260 cases, or two-thirds, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 39,000 vaccinations administered over the weekend for a total of , 22,089,455 vaccine doses administered. Nearly 87.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 82.4% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health had 21 new cases for an active case count of 203. There was one death. The seven-day case average in Hamilton is 30. The number of active outbreaks was down considerably to 12 from the 21 seen at the end of last week. Nine outbreaks in schools or childcare locations were declared over. Halton is showing 11 cases. There are 15 people with COVID in Halton Hospitals, up from five at the end of last week. There were no new deaths reported in the Halton health unit.