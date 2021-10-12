Shred those personal papers and help Halton Crimestoppers

Here’s a great way to safely dispose of old personal papers and bank statements while helping Halton Crimestoppers. Crime Stoppers of Halton, in partnership with Blue-Pencil Information Management, is hosting a Shred Event Fundraiser to help combat identity theft and related fraud.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Halton Regional Police Headquarters, in the parking lot at 2485 North Service Rd W, Oakville.

All volunteers will be wearing P.P.E. and attendees can choose to stay in their vehicles as volunteers unload for them. Social distancing, safe practices and a heathy event is our main priority.

Shred your unwanted personal/business papers for a donation of your choice to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Residents and business owners can utilize Blue-Pencil’s secure mobile shredding trucks to ensure the safe and efficient destruction of personal and sensitive documents to help prevent identity theft and other financial fraud.

Colin Jessome, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers of Halton, says “It’s a win-win for residents as you clear out your old clutter while donating to a local organization that is focused on keeping Halton safe. Donations go towards school programs on crime prevention, drug awareness, older adults’ seminars regarding frauds and scams, and community housing presentations to name a few.”

Identity theft remains one of the largest means of fraud with losses running into the billions of dollars.

Items such as cancelled cheques, banking, tax, and other financial records, old letterhead, invoices, copies of job applications and anything containing personal information should never be placed into regular garbage or recycling streams. In the hands of criminals, these documents can be easily used to obtain credit cards, access bank accounts, obtain passports and other identification, or even to obtain a mortgage on your home without your knowledge until it’s too late. Destroying confidential and business documents is the best way to protect yourself and your family from becoming victims of fraud.