Public Invited to weigh in on big changes for GO station precincts

The public will get a chance to weigh in on plans for the future development of the lands surrounding Burlington’s three GO Transit stations—Aldershot, Burlington and Appleby. These three areas are designated as Major Transit Station Areas-(MTSA) and the overall vision is that there will be significant high rise development and other forms of intensification at these sites. He overall plan calls for each of these areas to become mini communities with provision for parks, and complete streets which will provide for cycling and walking. The plan also involves making provision for development of employment lands allowing peopled to live and work within walking distance. The lands closest to the GO stations will allow for high-rise apartments of up to 30 stories. Moving out from the GO stations the plan calls for a reduction in allowed building heights in an attempt to blend in with the exisiting neighbourhoods.

The Burlington GO MTSA covers the lands between Plains Road East and Fairview largely, but not exclusively, east of Brant Street. The plan calls for significant intensification (High rise) on both sides of the GO rail corridor. A new precinct has been created as far east as Drury Lane. Plans call for more than half a dozen parks. There are also tentative plans for a pedestrian corridor that would connect to a future transitway running along the median of the 407 and a possible pedestrian bridge over the QEW.

The detailed plans for the three GO stations precincts can be accessed here.

The City will also be hosting virtual Public Information Centres to hear what residents think about these preliminary preferred precinct plans, including the overall vision for each area, land uses, building heights and urban design considerations. There are several meetings scheduled meetings on Zoom:

Aldershot GO MTSA Oct. 13, 2021, 7-9 p.m.

Burlington GO MTSA Oct. 19, 2021, 7-9 p.m.

Appleby GO MTSA Oct. 26, 2021, 7-9 p.m.

All MTSAs Nov. 2, 2021, 7-9 p.m.

A detailed online workbook and survey will be available in the coming days to allow an additional opportunity to provide feedback on each plan and specific precinct elements.