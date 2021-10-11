Missing teen in Burlington

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Burlington.

Investigators are trying to locate 15 year-old William Hubbard.

He is described as white with a slender build. He has blue eyes and long dirty blonde hair (see photo attached).

Hubbard was last seen wearing a tie-dye hooded sweater, black pants, red Nike high top running shoes and wearing a tie-dye backpack.

Hubbard was last seen in Burlington on the evening of October 8, 2021. He is believed to be heading towards the downtown Hamilton area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Halton Police remind that a person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.